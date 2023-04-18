XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

XBiotech Stock Up 3.4 %

XBIT opened at $3.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.57. XBiotech has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $9.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional Trading of XBiotech

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in XBiotech by 38.4% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 67,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 18,863 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in XBiotech by 8.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in XBiotech by 15.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 6,085 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in XBiotech by 22.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 77,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 14,048 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in XBiotech by 117.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 69,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 37,500 shares during the period. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About XBiotech

XBiotech, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies. Its product pipeline includes oncology, infectious diseases, dermatology and inflammatory disorders. The company was founded by John Simard on March 22, 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

