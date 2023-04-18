Xerox (XRX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. Xerox has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Xerox had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.15%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect Xerox to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Xerox alerts:

Xerox Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XRX opened at $14.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.52. Xerox has a 52-week low of $11.80 and a 52-week high of $20.29.

Xerox Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is currently -46.08%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on XRX shares. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Xerox from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Xerox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xerox in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $13.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XRX. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Xerox by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,521 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Xerox by 3,009.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 6,019 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Xerox by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Xerox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Xerox by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.