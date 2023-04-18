Xiao-I Co.’s Quiet Period To End on April 18th (NASDAQ:AIXI)

Xiao-I’s (NASDAQ:AIXI – Get Rating) quiet period will end on Tuesday, April 18th. Xiao-I had issued 5,700,000 shares in its IPO on March 9th. The total size of the offering was $38,760,000 based on an initial share price of $6.80. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Xiao-I Stock Performance

Xiao-I stock opened at $6.09 on Tuesday. Xiao-I has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $8.00.

Xiao-I Company Profile

Xiao-I Corporation is a cognitive intelligence enterprise principally in China which offers a diverse range of business solutions and services principally in artificial intelligence, covering natural language processing, voice and image recognition, machine learning and affective computing. Xiao-I Corporation is based in SHANGHAI, China.

