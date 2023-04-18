Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Yunhong CTI Stock Down 3.6 %
Yunhong CTI stock opened at $1.34 on Friday. Yunhong CTI has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 million, a P/E ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.24.
About Yunhong CTI
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Yunhong CTI (CTIB)
