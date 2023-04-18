ZEDXION (USDZ) Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last Week

ZEDXION (USDZ) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. One ZEDXION token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003292 BTC on exchanges. ZEDXION has a market cap of $84.20 billion and approximately $526,401.58 worth of ZEDXION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZEDXION has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ZEDXION Token Profile

ZEDXION’s genesis date was May 15th, 2022. ZEDXION’s total supply is 87,000,000,000 tokens. ZEDXION’s official website is zedxion.io. The Reddit community for ZEDXION is https://reddit.com/r/?utm_source=share&utm_medium=ios_app&utm_name=iossmf and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZEDXION’s official Twitter account is @zedxionc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZEDXION is medium.com/@zedxion_exchange.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zedxion is based on the Ethereum, Binance and Tron protocol & conforms to the ERC-20, TRC-20 and BEP-20 standard. The Company created & deployed the tokens-based smart contract, which creates & maintains a ledger that maps Ethereum, Binance and Tron addresses to token balances & implements this ERC-20, TRC-20 and BEP-20 standard.

Zedxion has been built to be a multi-chain application, if in the future new chains emerge that could benefit from Zedxion then those chains will be considered for integration.”

Buying and Selling ZEDXION

