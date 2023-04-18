ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Receives $34.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.60.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC raised their target price on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ZTO Express (Cayman) in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZTO Express (Cayman)

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 6.1% during the third quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 4.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 6.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Price Performance

ZTO Express (Cayman) Increases Dividend

NYSE:ZTO opened at $28.78 on Tuesday. ZTO Express has a one year low of $16.27 and a one year high of $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.38.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from ZTO Express (Cayman)’s previous — dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.