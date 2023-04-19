100,621 Shares in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Acquired by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 100,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,551,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,361,719.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $149,771.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,779 shares in the company, valued at $4,202,689.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,353 shares of company stock worth $1,403,390 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $50.08 on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $54.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on C. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.74.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Featured Articles

