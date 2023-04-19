1,127 Shares in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Purchased by Olistico Wealth LLC

Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cadence Bank increased its position in Accenture by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank boosted its stake in Accenture by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 7,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,099 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on ACN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com cut Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

Accenture Trading Down 0.4 %

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,753,965.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $1,750,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares in the company, valued at $48,753,965.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.08, for a total transaction of $1,449,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,444 shares in the company, valued at $9,509,299.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,658 shares of company stock worth $5,467,791. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $278.90. The stock had a trading volume of 824,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,406,544. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $330.32. The company has a market capitalization of $176.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $272.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 41.25%.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.