12,967 Shares in General Electric (NYSE:GE) Acquired by Gladius Capital Management LP

Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,967 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,000. General Electric makes up about 0.1% of Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in General Electric by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 265,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,223,000 after purchasing an additional 63,300 shares during the period. First National Trust Co boosted its stake in General Electric by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group acquired a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $344,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE GE traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,448,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,821,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.45. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $46.55 and a fifty-two week high of $99.31.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. General Electric had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,066.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GE shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of General Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.21.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

