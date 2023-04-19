1,671 Shares in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Purchased by Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $912,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. 58.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $132.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.98. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $104.29 and a 1 year high of $138.74.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

