17,569 Shares in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Acquired by Gladius Capital Management LP

Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,000. Fidelity National Information Services makes up about 0.1% of Gladius Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

NYSE:FIS traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 374,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,354,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.03. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.57 and a twelve month high of $106.65.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 115.07% and a positive return on equity of 9.71%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.24 per share, for a total transaction of $54,835.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,324.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.24 per share, for a total transaction of $54,835.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,324.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler purchased 2,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.88 per share, for a total transaction of $150,011.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,579.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FIS. StockNews.com cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.48.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.