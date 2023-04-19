180 Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 2,067 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 53.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 8,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 8,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on EMR. UBS Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.31.

EMR opened at $87.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $99.65. The firm has a market cap of $49.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.40.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.40%.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

