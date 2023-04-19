180 Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 25,112 VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 21,728.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $34.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.50 and a 200 day moving average of $29.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.72. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $21.52 and a 12-month high of $40.59.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.