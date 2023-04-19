180 Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 309 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Trust Co increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 90,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,559,000 after purchasing an additional 6,134 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,225,000. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $421,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 30,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJR stock opened at $95.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.76. The company has a market capitalization of $65.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $108.72.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

