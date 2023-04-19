180 Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 4,537 EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,537 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,118 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,197 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 397 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.96.

EOG Resources Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE EOG opened at $119.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.53. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.16 and a 52-week high of $150.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.75 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.98%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

