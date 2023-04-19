180 Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 309 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First National Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Breakwater Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $826,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 75.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:DE opened at $396.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $404.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $409.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $117.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.04. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $448.40.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 30.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on DE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.86.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.