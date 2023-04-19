180 Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,301 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on DVN shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $82.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Devon Energy Stock Performance

In other news, Director John E. Bethancourt bought 3,765 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.06 per share, with a total value of $199,770.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 94,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,023,137.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $393,193.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,377,015.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John E. Bethancourt bought 3,765 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,770.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 94,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,023,137.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DVN opened at $55.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.33. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $44.03 and a twelve month high of $79.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 52.20% and a net margin of 31.38%. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. This represents a yield of 9.3%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 8.77%.

About Devon Energy

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Further Reading

