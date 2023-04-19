1Spatial (LON:SPA) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $48.08

1Spatial Plc (LON:SPA – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 48.08 ($0.59) and traded as low as GBX 46.86 ($0.58). 1Spatial shares last traded at GBX 48 ($0.59), with a volume of 78,604 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 49.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 48.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £51.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,635.00 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.64.

1Spatial Plc develops and sells IT software, and related consultancy and support services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the United States, and Australia. Its products include 1Integrate for automated data validation, cleaning, transformation, and enhancement for data; 1Data Gateway, a self-service web-portal for spatial data validation, processing, and analytics; 1Integrate 3D, an automated approach to data quality, data integration and data enhancement; 1Integrate for ArcGIS, a solution that ensures the compliance of data for use across the enterprise; 1Edit, a spatial vector data editing application; and 1Generalise that automatically creates various smaller-scale data products from large-scale data sources.

