21,227 Shares in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Purchased by Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 21,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,733,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,613,000 after purchasing an additional 478,129 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,905,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,964,000 after purchasing an additional 387,621 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,089,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,144 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 2,259,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,088,000 after purchasing an additional 61,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 2,054,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,680,000 after acquiring an additional 978,959 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.45. 641,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,182. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $53.18 and a 12 month high of $72.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.61 and a 200 day moving average of $59.56. The stock has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.07.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

