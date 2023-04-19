25,064 Shares in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Purchased by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,651,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARE. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 27,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter worth about $289,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 52,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $155.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,298 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.21, for a total transaction of $551,458.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,203,906.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,512,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 388,729 shares in the company, valued at $65,306,472. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.21, for a total transaction of $551,458.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,203,906.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,101 shares of company stock valued at $2,700,271. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ARE opened at $123.40 on Wednesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.94 and a 1 year high of $203.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a PE ratio of 39.43, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($1.82). The company had revenue of $670.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.21 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 20.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.63%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.