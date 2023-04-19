255 Shares in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Acquired by Cypress Capital Management LLC WY

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

ITA traded up $1.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.41. 854,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.63. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $145.00 and a 12-month high of $206.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

