3,200 Shares in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Purchased by Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of OXY. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 757 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 927 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $62.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $55.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.09, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $51.53 and a 1 year high of $77.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.04.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.87% and a return on equity of 52.68%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 5.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,678,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.56 per share, for a total transaction of $103,298,726.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 198,392,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,213,057,997.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 12,371,716 shares of company stock valued at $735,557,715 in the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Evercore ISI downgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.68.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Further Reading

