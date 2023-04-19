3,923 Shares in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Purchased by Sonnipe Ltd

Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,923 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000. First Republic Bank comprises 0.1% of Sonnipe Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Republic Bank during the third quarter worth about $236,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 18.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 14.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 116,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,149,000 after buying an additional 14,698 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 19.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,459,000 after buying an additional 4,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank during the third quarter worth about $242,000. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FRC traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $13.03. The company had a trading volume of 10,659,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,053,904. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.44. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $11.52 and a 52-week high of $171.09.

FRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus downgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James downgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $162.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Republic Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.42.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

