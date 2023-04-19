3i Group (LON:III) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,420.10

3i Group plc (LON:III – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,420.10 ($17.57) and traded as high as GBX 1,727.73 ($21.38). 3i Group shares last traded at GBX 1,690.50 ($20.92), with a volume of 1,207,732 shares.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of 3i Group from GBX 2,025 ($25.06) to GBX 2,275 ($28.15) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,629.33 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,424.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 458.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01.
3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.
