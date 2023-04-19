4,385 Shares in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Bought by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,385 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 102 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 111 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 5,034 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.47, for a total value of $1,447,123.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,258,153.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 5,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.47, for a total transaction of $1,447,123.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,258,153.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.02, for a total transaction of $664,290.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,377 shares of company stock valued at $23,883,444. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VRTX. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $311.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $344.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.42.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $3.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $328.49. The stock had a trading volume of 293,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,267. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $233.01 and a 12-month high of $335.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $303.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.05.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

