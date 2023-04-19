7,557 Shares in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Acquired by Gladius Capital Management LP

Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HNI. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in HNI in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in HNI by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 621,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in HNI by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 256,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,800,000 after purchasing an additional 28,799 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in HNI by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 646,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,129,000 after purchasing an additional 59,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in HNI in the 3rd quarter valued at $854,000. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Vincent P. Berger sold 2,150 shares of HNI stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $69,316.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,727.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Vincent P. Berger sold 2,150 shares of HNI stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $69,316.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,727.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall H. Bridges sold 4,383 shares of HNI stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $141,790.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,484.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HNI Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE HNI traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.93. The stock had a trading volume of 12,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,014. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.93. HNI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.60 and a fifty-two week high of $39.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $568.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.22 million. HNI had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 5.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS.

HNI Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. HNI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HNI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sidoti upgraded HNI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on HNI in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products segments. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

See Also

