8,222 Shares in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) Purchased by Breakwater Capital Group

Breakwater Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000. Breakwater Capital Group owned approximately 0.08% of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000.

Get iShares New York Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYF stock opened at $53.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.02 and a 200-day moving average of $52.45. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.91 and a one year high of $54.14.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.