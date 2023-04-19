a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA) Short Interest Up 40.3% in March

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 571,900 shares, a growth of 40.3% from the March 15th total of 407,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 134,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
a.k.a. Brands Stock Performance
Shares of AKA traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,184,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,024. a.k.a. Brands has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.38.
Insider Buying and Selling at a.k.a. Brands
In related news, CFO Ciaran Joseph Long acquired 79,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.63 per share, for a total transaction of $50,386.77. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 383,226 shares in the company, valued at $241,432.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Myles B. Mccormick acquired 56,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.65 per share, for a total transaction of $36,562.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 122,635 shares in the company, valued at $79,712.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ciaran Joseph Long bought 79,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.63 per share, for a total transaction of $50,386.77. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 383,226 shares in the company, valued at $241,432.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 34.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On a.k.a. Brands
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on a.k.a. Brands from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded a.k.a. Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $4.00 to $1.70 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded a.k.a. Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on a.k.a. Brands from $1.70 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on a.k.a. Brands from $4.00 to $2.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, a.k.a. Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.19.
About a.k.a. Brands
a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.
