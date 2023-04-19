a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA) Short Interest Up 40.3% in March

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 571,900 shares, a growth of 40.3% from the March 15th total of 407,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 134,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

a.k.a. Brands Stock Performance

Shares of AKA traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,184,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,024. a.k.a. Brands has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at a.k.a. Brands

In related news, CFO Ciaran Joseph Long acquired 79,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.63 per share, for a total transaction of $50,386.77. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 383,226 shares in the company, valued at $241,432.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Myles B. Mccormick acquired 56,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.65 per share, for a total transaction of $36,562.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 122,635 shares in the company, valued at $79,712.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ciaran Joseph Long bought 79,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.63 per share, for a total transaction of $50,386.77. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 383,226 shares in the company, valued at $241,432.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 34.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On a.k.a. Brands

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 9.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 6,273 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 17.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 1,039.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 37,835 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the first quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 24.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares in the last quarter. 59.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on a.k.a. Brands from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded a.k.a. Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $4.00 to $1.70 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded a.k.a. Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on a.k.a. Brands from $1.70 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on a.k.a. Brands from $4.00 to $2.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, a.k.a. Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.19.

About a.k.a. Brands

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

