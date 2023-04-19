AB Volvo (publ) (VOLVF) to Release Earnings on Thursday

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VOLVF – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th.
AB Volvo (publ) Stock Up 2.3 %
VOLVF stock opened at C$20.40 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$19.77 and a 200-day moving average price of C$18.47. AB Volvo has a 52-week low of C$13.67 and a 52-week high of C$21.33.
AB Volvo (publ) Company Profile
