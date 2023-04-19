Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at Citigroup

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.18.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $8.14 on Wednesday, hitting $112.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,374,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,326,699. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $93.25 and a 12 month high of $124.35. The company has a market capitalization of $195.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Insider Activity

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 15.88%. The company’s revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $68,375.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,091,998.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $68,375.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,091,998.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,971 shares of company stock valued at $199,140. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Abbott Laboratories

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Stories

