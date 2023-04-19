Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at Citigroup

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.77% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.18.
Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $8.14 on Wednesday, hitting $112.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,374,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,326,699. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $93.25 and a 12 month high of $124.35. The company has a market capitalization of $195.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.63.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $68,375.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,091,998.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $68,375.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,091,998.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,971 shares of company stock valued at $199,140. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Abbott Laboratories
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.
Abbott Laboratories Company Profile
Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.
