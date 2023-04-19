AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Short Interest Update

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,280,000 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the March 15th total of 14,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.5 %

AbbVie stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.46. 1,257,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,962,388. AbbVie has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 10.92 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.56%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.94.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $8,089,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,280,095.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $8,089,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,280,095.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $1,505,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,705 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,268 shares of company stock valued at $27,231,420 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. O Dell Group LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 108.7% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

