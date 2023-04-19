ABCMETA (META) One Day Volume Reaches $153.19

ABCMETA (META) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $2.16 million and $153.19 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00007864 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00029085 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00019713 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00018320 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001313 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000066 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,845.01 or 0.99986390 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000117 BTC.

About ABCMETA

ABCMETA is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.0000221 USD and is down -0.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $105.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

