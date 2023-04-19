Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0275 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th.
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% annually over the last three years.
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Trading Up 0.4 %
NYSEAMERICAN FAX opened at $2.75 on Wednesday. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a twelve month low of $2.26 and a twelve month high of $3.35.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund (FAX)
- Netflix Drops Post Earnings, But Is It Justified?
- Calling All Investors, United Airlines is Cleared For Takeoff
- Lululemon Shines While Most Clothing Retailers Look Dull
- High Teck: Teck Resources Hits 12-Year High on Deal Drama
- Checking In On Hotel Stocks: Room for Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.