Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock Position Increased by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in Accenture by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 189,829 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,654,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 48,173 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,854,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Accenture by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 8,983 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Stock Down 1.2 %

Accenture stock opened at $276.50 on Wednesday. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.80 and a 12-month high of $330.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $272.49 and its 200 day moving average is $275.25. The company has a market capitalization of $174.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.25.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on Accenture from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.08, for a total transaction of $1,449,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,509,299.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.08, for a total value of $1,449,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,509,299.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total transaction of $155,974.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,060,265.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,658 shares of company stock worth $5,467,791. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.