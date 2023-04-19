Acme United (ACU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th.
Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Acme United had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $44.10 million for the quarter.
Acme United Price Performance
ACU stock opened at $25.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Acme United has a 52-week low of $21.11 and a 52-week high of $34.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.07. The company has a market capitalization of $88.85 million, a PE ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 0.89.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acme United in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Acme United by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 183,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after buying an additional 4,647 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acme United by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Acme United in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acme United by 7.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. 60.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acme United in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Acme United Corp. is engaged in the supply of cutting devices, measuring instruments, and safety products for school, home, office, hardware and industrial use. The firm offers its products under the brands Camillus, Clauss, Cuda, DMT Sharpeners, First Aid Only, Med-Nap, Pac-Kit, Physicianscare, Spill Magic, Westcott, Western, and First Aid Central.
