ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Receives $13.55 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.55.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ACVA shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Barrington Research upped their price target on ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered ACV Auctions to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered ACV Auctions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, CFO William Zerella sold 17,500 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $212,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 333,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,052,839.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO William Zerella sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $212,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 333,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,052,839.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total value of $24,440,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,323,540 shares of company stock worth $28,381,695 over the last 90 days. 11.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in ACV Auctions by 359.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in ACV Auctions by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 46.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ACV Auctions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACVA opened at $11.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.11 and a beta of 1.40. ACV Auctions has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $14.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 24.24% and a negative return on equity of 18.17%. The company had revenue of $97.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ACV Auctions will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

