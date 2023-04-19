ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Receives $13.55 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.55.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on ACVA shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Barrington Research upped their price target on ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered ACV Auctions to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered ACV Auctions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
Insider Transactions at ACV Auctions
In related news, CFO William Zerella sold 17,500 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $212,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 333,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,052,839.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO William Zerella sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $212,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 333,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,052,839.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total value of $24,440,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,323,540 shares of company stock worth $28,381,695 over the last 90 days. 11.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.
ACV Auctions Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ACVA opened at $11.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.11 and a beta of 1.40. ACV Auctions has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $14.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.
ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 24.24% and a negative return on equity of 18.17%. The company had revenue of $97.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ACV Auctions will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.
About ACV Auctions
ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.
