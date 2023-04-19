adidas (FRA:ADS) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $133.90

adidas AG (FRA:ADS – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €133.90 ($145.54) and traded as high as €166.74 ($181.24). adidas shares last traded at €165.60 ($180.00), with a volume of 517,591 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €140.00 ($152.17) price target on adidas in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €162.00 ($176.09) target price on adidas in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($184.78) target price on adidas in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($141.30) target price on adidas in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €175.00 ($190.22) target price on adidas in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €148.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €134.17.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

