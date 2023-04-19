Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Solstein Capital LLC

Solstein Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,697 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises 1.0% of Solstein Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 338.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in Adobe by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 1,111.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Stock Up 0.3 %

Adobe stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $378.59. 783,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,868,813. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $451.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $360.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $340.38. The stock has a market cap of $173.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total transaction of $536,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $135,635,363.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total transaction of $5,199,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,866 shares in the company, valued at $141,717,044.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total transaction of $536,865.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,635,363.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,747 shares of company stock worth $6,889,979 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Adobe from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Adobe from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $388.00.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

