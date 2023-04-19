Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $142.50.

ANNSF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Aena S.M.E. from €148.00 ($160.87) to €153.00 ($166.30) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays upgraded shares of Aena S.M.E. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

Aena S.M.E. Stock Performance

Shares of ANNSF stock opened at $161.35 on Friday. Aena S.M.E. has a 12-month low of $98.42 and a 12-month high of $166.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.42 and a 200-day moving average of $137.81.

Aena S.M.E. Company Profile

Aena S.M.E. SA engages in the management and operation of airport terminals. It operates through the following business segments: Airports, Real Estate Services, and International. The Airports segment provides airport services such as cargo handling, air transportation and passenger security. The Real Estate Services segment includes industrial and real estate assets that are not included in terminals.

