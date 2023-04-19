AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.52

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$7.52 and traded as high as C$7.88. AGF Management shares last traded at C$7.86, with a volume of 139,939 shares traded.

AGF.B has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$9.25 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

The company has a market capitalization of C$522.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.53.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

