Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.33.

AGYS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agilysys in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Agilysys from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Agilysys in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Agilysys from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

Agilysys Stock Performance

Agilysys stock traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.68. 107,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,585. Agilysys has a 52-week low of $31.49 and a 52-week high of $88.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.35. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.66 and a beta of 0.94.

Insider Activity

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Agilysys had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $49.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agilysys will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Agilysys news, Director John Mutch sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total transaction of $84,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,039,445.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Agilysys news, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 8,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $724,601.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,133,473.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Mutch sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total value of $84,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,039,445.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,671 shares of company stock valued at $3,305,501. Insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Agilysys by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,754,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agilysys by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,889 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilysys by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,027 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Agilysys by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

