AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, a drop of 24.8% from the March 15th total of 43,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGM Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AGM Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH – Get Rating) by 103.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,211 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.16% of AGM Group worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

AGM Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AGMH opened at $2.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.70. AGM Group has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $2.41.

AGM Group Company Profile

AGM Group Holdings, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The firm focuses on the delivery of trading platform solutions and financial technologies to brokers and institutional clients. Its activities include online trading platform application and computer program technical support and solution service.

Further Reading

