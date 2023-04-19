Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,600 shares, an increase of 38.1% from the March 15th total of 71,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 321,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Airbus Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:EADSY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.20. The company had a trading volume of 144,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,316. Airbus has a one year low of $20.91 and a one year high of $35.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.02.
Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The aerospace company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. Airbus had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 43.08%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.88 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Airbus will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have recently commented on EADSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank lowered Airbus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group cut Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.75.
Airbus SE is a holding and management company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of aerospace products, services, and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defense and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircrafts, freighter aircraft, regional turboprop aircraft, and air components.
