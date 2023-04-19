AIREA plc (LON:AIEA) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.50

AIREA plc (LON:AIEA – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

AIREA Stock Performance

LON:AIEA opened at GBX 38.30 ($0.47) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.67. The company has a market cap of £15.84 million, a P/E ratio of 1,300.00 and a beta of 0.96. AIREA has a fifty-two week low of GBX 23 ($0.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 41 ($0.51). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 37.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 31.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Mederic Payne purchased 78,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 37 ($0.46) per share, with a total value of £28,860 ($35,713.40). 28.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AIREA

AIREA plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes floor coverings in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's products portfolio includes tufted loop pile, tufted cut pile, fiber bonded, structure bonded, and entrance matting carpet tiles, as well as a range of carpet planks for architects, specifiers and contractors in the education, leisure, commercial, healthcare, and public sectors under the burmatex brand name.

