Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Announces Earnings Results

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.18), Briefing.com reports. Alcoa had a positive return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Alcoa Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of AA traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.22. 5,818,652 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,094,019. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Alcoa has a 1-year low of $33.55 and a 1-year high of $88.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.72 and a 200-day moving average of $45.46.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

AA has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upgraded Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. B. Riley boosted their target price on Alcoa from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alcoa from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Alcoa from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alcoa has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

In related news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $57,057.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,584 shares in the company, valued at $393,382.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $57,057.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,584 shares in the company, valued at $393,382.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Harden Sonya Elam sold 4,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $234,141.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,378.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 210,188 shares of company stock valued at $11,017,365 over the last 90 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AA. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Alcoa by 2.2% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Alcoa by 0.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Alcoa by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 90,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Alcoa during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Alcoa by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter.

About Alcoa

(Get Rating)

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.