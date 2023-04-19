Aleph Zero Price Reaches $1.40 on Top Exchanges (AZERO)

Aleph Zero (AZERO) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. One Aleph Zero coin can now be purchased for $1.40 or 0.00004875 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Aleph Zero has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Aleph Zero has a total market cap of $290.20 million and $5.10 million worth of Aleph Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aleph Zero Profile

Aleph Zero launched on January 27th, 2022. Aleph Zero’s total supply is 308,452,235 coins and its circulating supply is 207,881,668 coins. The Reddit community for Aleph Zero is https://reddit.com/r/alephzero/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aleph Zero is www.alephzero.org. Aleph Zero’s official message board is www.alephzero.org/blog. Aleph Zero’s official Twitter account is @aleph__zero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph Zero is a layer 1 blockchain platform based on a novel, peer-reviewed consensus protocol, AlephBFT. The consensus utilizes a Directed Acyclic Graph architecture as an intermediary data structure, resulting in a rapid time to finality. In the end, however, Aleph Zero is still a blockchain—not a DAG.

The consensus is integrated into Substrate, an open framework built by Parity and the Polkadot developer community—however, it doesn’t make Aleph Zero a parachain, but rather an independent layer 1.”

Aleph Zero Coin Trading

