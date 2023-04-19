Alera Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:BJUN)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:BJUN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Trading Up 0.1 %

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June stock opened at $32.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.60.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (BJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

