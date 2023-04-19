Alera Investment Advisors LLC Sells 227 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Threadgill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 18,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,398,000. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,098 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Amgen from $230.00 to $227.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.25.

Amgen Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $246.09 on Wednesday. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.30 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.39.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.77 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 70.36%.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Further Reading

