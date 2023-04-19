Algorand (ALGO) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.47 Billion

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. Algorand has a total market cap of $1.47 billion and approximately $101.74 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000692 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00066454 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00040441 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00021617 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000215 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00007405 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001300 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001281 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,432,808,873 coins and its circulating supply is 7,218,483,946 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

