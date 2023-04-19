Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.45

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.45 and last traded at $5.67, with a volume of 238892 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Alignment Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alignment Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.30.

Alignment Healthcare Trading Down 6.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.82 and a 200 day moving average of $10.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ALHC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.01). Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 54.46%. The business had revenue of $361.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Joseph S. Konowiecki purchased 100,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.62 per share, with a total value of $662,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 1,018,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,745,137.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 5,312 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $32,456.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 712,666 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,354,389.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,355 shares of company stock valued at $751,758 in the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alignment Healthcare

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 2.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,805,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,475,000 after purchasing an additional 236,652 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,470,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,610,000 after buying an additional 1,108,973 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 25.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,117,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,111,000 after buying an additional 1,626,831 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 2,079.2% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 5,908,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,349,000 after buying an additional 5,637,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 21.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,698,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,471,000 after buying an additional 1,020,637 shares in the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, and Arizona.

Featured Stories

